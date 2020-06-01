100 ballot boxes recounted today; Region 3 certified

… APNU/AFC continues to refuse to sign tabulation certificates

The ongoing national recount of the votes cast at the March 2 elections reached an unprecedented high today, having completed a whopping 100 ballot boxes.

This brings the total number of ballot boxes counted to date up to 1,739 of the 2,339. Only 600 boxes are remaining now to be counted from four Electoral Districts.

Of the 100 boxes counted today, 41 were from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 34 from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne);10 from Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Essequibo) and 15 from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

INews understands that there are only two more ballot boxes to be counted for Region Nine.

On Saturday, the count for Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) was completed and its one counting station was assigned to Region Four. The same is expected to happen after Region Nine is completed since District Four has the most boxes remaining to be counted.

Meanwhile, today’s exercise also saw the completion of the tabulation process for Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) has once again refused to sign the Tabulation Certificate.

The results of the recount tabulation are almost the same as what was declared by the District’s Returning Officer, Mohanlall Jagdeo, on March 4, 2020.

According to the initial declarations, PPP/C had won District Three with a total of 47,855 votes while the APNU/AFC secured 23,811.

Meanwhile, the recount figures awarded the PPP/C 47,851 votes and 23,808 votes to the Coalition.

On Saturday, the Coalition also refused to sign the Tabulation Certificate for Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) although it won that region.