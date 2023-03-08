10 weeks after 2-Y-O’s death, family questions lack of prosecution for DUI driver

Ten weeks after his daughter was killed in a vehicular accident in East Canje, a father – who was also one of the victims in the horrific crash – is questioning the lack of prosecution for the death of his daughter.

Family members are battling to cope with the loss of their loved one amidst the intense lack of faith in the justice system, which, ten weeks later, has failed to prosecute the killer of a four-year-old girl.

On December 23, 2022, a two-year-old girl, Jasmine Ross, was killed and her father and several children were injured when a firewoman who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol crashed into the motorcycle the child’s father was riding.

Now the father, Marley Ross, is questioning the seemingly slothful injustice for the death of his daughter.

It was reported that on the day in question, 28-year-old firewoman Chandani Mohabir lost control of the vehicle in which there were several children and crashed into the motorcycle being operated by Ross.

Ross had his daughter as the pillion rider.

Still nursing injuries from the accident and has to walk with the aid of a clutch, Ross says there is not a level playing field where justice is concerned as re referred to a recent case involving a drunk driver and police officers where the lawmen were the victims. According to Ross that matter was swiftly dealt with.

Also, in another incident, a contractor allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of people in East Canje killing one and injuring four. In that case too, the perpetrator was swiftly brought to justice.

“Since it happened they say the file gone to DPP since December, that is like two months the and something and no body ent telling me nothing,” Ross said while noting that he went to Central Police Station in New Amsterdam one week ago enquiring about the matter and was told that such matters take quite a while before any prosecution is made if any.

“He tell me that he will call me but up to know I still waiting.”

Police had charged Mohabir with driving under the influence of alcohol and was placed on $100,000 bail. However, to date, there have been no charges in relation to the causing death and for Ross who was hit off his motorcycle.

According to Ross, he is still suffering from the accident and has not been able to work. In fact, he said he is still receiving medical attention and would have to undergo another surgery shortly.

“Right now I am punishing; I am the breadwinner for my family… I can’t do nothing. I still have a lil son to look after he has to got to school and I can’t even do anything from myself.”

“It happened so fast… when and then I blank out. When I catch myself is when I was going in the ambulance,” he revealed.

Police had said that motorcar, PGG 278, was proceeding north along the western lane at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and skidded onto the eastern lane and collided with a motorcycle.

Eleven-year-old Shavine Laundry, 10-year-old Shaveh Laundry, 8-year-old Javeer Blair, and 5-year-old Shaniah Blair, who in the car driven by firewoman were also injured.

These children are parented by their single mother, Sharron McDonald who had shared with this publication her struggles in taking care of the kids after the accident.

