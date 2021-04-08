10 out of every 100 adult Guyanese have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Dr Leslie Ramsammy

Guyana has surpassed 50,000 vaccinations as of noon today. This was disclosed by Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr Leslie Ramsammy in a Facebook post.
Dr Ramsammy says Guyana still has a far way to go, but this achievement is an important milestone. He pointed out that 31 countries around the world have not yet administered a single dose of the Covid vaccine.
Barbados with over 60,000 vaccinations, is the only Caribbean country ahead of Guyana. Dr Ramsammy says by this time next week, Guyana will rank number one in CARICOM for vaccination.
“This means that 10 out of every 100 adult Guyanese have received the first dose. This puts Guyana ahead of most countries around the world.” He says the Government would like to vaccinate another 100,000 individuals by the end of April.
Government is calling on citizens to help them to meet this target, as it increases efforts to achieve herd immunity. (Department of Public Information)