10 new Covid cases recorded; 8 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 10 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,524 as of November 9, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 135. The latest fatality is that of an 80-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

According to the Ministry of Health, 8 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

47 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 69 in institutional isolation and 757 in home isolation.

To date 22,278 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 3,549 persons have been recovered from the virus.