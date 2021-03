The country’s total positive cases went up to 8595 following the detection of 10 new cases in the last 24-hours.

The active cases are 405 of which five are in the ICU and 374 are isolating at home.

There are five persons in institutional quarantine and 26 in institutional isolation, while the recoveries stand at 7993.

The death toll now stands at 197 following the demise of two more persons who were infected with the virus.