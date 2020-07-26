10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Guyana has recorded another 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus; bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 370.

This was revealed in the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

The country now has 173 active cases of which 169 are in institutional isolation while the other four are patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) located at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

Meanwhile, there are currently 33 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 20, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has increased by one – bringing the total number of recoveries to 181.

To date, a total of 4,273 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus of which 3,903 were negative.