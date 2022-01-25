10 more Covid deaths, 372 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 24th, 2022, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,148.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Female
|73
|Pomeroon-Supenaam
|January 22
|Unknown
|Female
|67
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 25
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|76
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 24
|Unknown
|Female
|95
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 24
|Unknown
|Female
|80
|Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
|January 21
|Fully Vaccinated
|Male
|48
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|January 23
|Partially Vaccinated
|Male
|65
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|January 23
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|64
|Mahaica-Berbice
|January 23
|Unknown
|Female
|62
|Cuyuni-Mazaruni
|January 24
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|62
|Mahaica-Berbice
|January 24
|Fully Vaccinated
Meanwhile, the country recorded 372 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 57,772.
There are 20 persons in the ICU, 163 in institutional isolation, 12,682 in home isolation, and 11 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 43,759.
Editor’s Note: The Ministry of Health previously stated that 742 new cases were detected within the last 24 hours. The Ministry has since corrected its original statement. That correction is reflected in this updated report.