10 more Covid deaths, 372 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 24th, 2022, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,148.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 73 Pomeroon-Supenaam January 22 Unknown Female 67 Demerara-Mahaica January 25 Unvaccinated Female 76 Demerara-Mahaica January 24 Unknown Female 95 Demerara-Mahaica January 24 Unknown Female 80 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 21 Fully Vaccinated Male 48 East Berbice-Corentyne January 23 Partially Vaccinated Male 65 East Berbice-Corentyne January 23 Unvaccinated Male 64 Mahaica-Berbice January 23 Unknown Female 62 Cuyuni-Mazaruni January 24 Unvaccinated Male 62 Mahaica-Berbice January 24 Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 372 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 57,772.

There are 20 persons in the ICU, 163 in institutional isolation, 12,682 in home isolation, and 11 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 43,759.

Editor’s Note: The Ministry of Health previously stated that 742 new cases were detected within the last 24 hours. The Ministry has since corrected its original statement. That correction is reflected in this updated report.