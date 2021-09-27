10 more Covid-19 deaths take toll to 772

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of September 26, 2021, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 772.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STAUS Male 79 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 25 Unknown Female 65 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 20 Unvaccinated Male 48 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 20 Partially Vaccinated Male 65 Mahaica-Berbice September 26 Unvaccinated Male 75 Mahaica-Berbice September 26 Unvaccinated Female 56 East Berbice- Corentyne September 26 Unvaccinated Male 56 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 23 Fully vaccinated Male 49 Cuyuni-Mazaruni September 27 Unvaccinated Male 36 Demerara-Mahaica September 26 Unvaccinated Female 55 Demerara-Mahaica September 26 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the new cases are 88, taking the total positives recorded to 31,236.

There are 30 persons in the ICU, 134 in institutional isolation, 3743 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries are 26,557.