10 more Covid-19 deaths take toll to 772

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of September 26, 2021, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 772.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|VACCINATION STAUS
|Male
|79
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|September 25
|Unknown
|Female
|65
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|September 20
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|48
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|September 20
|Partially Vaccinated
|Male
|65
|Mahaica-Berbice
|September 26
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|75
|Mahaica-Berbice
|September 26
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|56
|East Berbice- Corentyne
|September 26
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|56
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|September 23
|Fully vaccinated
|Male
|49
|Cuyuni-Mazaruni
|September 27
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|36
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 26
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|55
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 26
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the new cases are 88, taking the total positives recorded to 31,236.
There are 30 persons in the ICU, 134 in institutional isolation, 3743 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries are 26,557.