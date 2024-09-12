10-day worker arrested, allegedly stripped naked over claims she was overpaid

A government part-time worker was on Monday arrested and allegedly stripped naked after the payee for the 10-day part-time workers at the 52-63 NDC Office claimed that the woman was overpaid.

Drupwattie Deenarine called ‘Kavita’ of Number 56 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) says she only worked five days for the month instead of ten and on Monday when she went to collect her salary, she was given $20,000.

“I check the money in her presence then I leave and catch a car and go back to my workplace,” the woman recounted.

However, a few hours later, she was told that there was a problem with payment and she should return to the office with the money she collected.

Deenarine says she told the caller that she had already spent $9000.

However, she was instructed to collect back the money and return to the office, which she did.

“I work five days, they paid me $20,000 and an hour later they called back and say that they paid me $40,000 and let me return the $20,000, which I did not get extra money from them,” the woman told this publication.

Deenarine was subsequently arrested and reportedly humiliated at the Springlands Police Station.

“I feel very bad about it because it is hurtful; they stripped me naked while nobody was there – like my family members. I have big children and I have grandchildren. It was embarrassing. I am from a respectful family. People are doing worst than this and this don’t happen to anybody,” the woman contended.

She says she was made to lodge the money she had collected as her salary at the station.

Additionally she was placed on $30,000 bail after spending several hours at the police station.

Divisional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus confirmed the investigation but denied that Deenarine was stripped and searched at the police station.

