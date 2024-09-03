1 year later, man remanded for Rose Hall Town double murder

More than one year after the gruesome murder of a mother and her son at their Rose Hall Town home in August 2023, a man has been charged and remanded for the heinous crime.

Qunicy Hooper called “Red Man”, a 33-year-old security guard of Lot 70 Fyrish Road Corentyne Berbice, was on today charged with the murders of 31-year-old Melissa Arokium and her eight-year-old son Anthony Arokium, whose bodies were discovered in their home on August 23.

The accused appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison until October 4.

Hooper is said to be a mentally-ill cousin of the deceased woman.

It was reported that the woman’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor, while the child was on his bed and was also in a pool of blood. His body had what appeared to be at least one stab wound to the back of his neck, while his mother’s body appeared to have chop wounds to the neck, shoulder and chest.

The victim had operated a small grocery shop at her home. She shared the building with her brother, who is a cane harvester, but they lived in separate apartments.

Post-mortem examinations performed on the bodies by Dr Vivekanand Bridgemohan determined that the woman died as a result of shock and haemorrhage due to incised wounds to the neck, while the cause of death of her son was given as shock and haemorrhage due to multiple incised wounds.

--- ---