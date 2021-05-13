1 week later: Essequibo man dies after being lashed to head

One week after he was lashed to his head with a piece of wood, 24-year-old Kurt Stephany of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast has succumbed to his injuries.

He died at around 01:00hrs today whilst receiving care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

On May 6, Stephany was involved in a fight with another resident of Henrietta.

The suspect and victim were at a roadside snackette when a heated argument arose between them over a pack of biscuits.

Police said Stephany had first attacked the suspect with a piece of wood. However, the suspect managed to unarm Stephany and used the same wood to lash him to the head.

Stephany was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state where he was later transferred to GPHC.

Police investigations are ongoing.