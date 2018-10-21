1 shot, 2 arrested after pointing gun at security officer

A 21-year-old miner of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara was shot after he reportedly drew an unlicensed firearm at an armed security officer attached to a private security firm in the vicinity of Bourda Market on Sunday morning.

Two other men who were with the gunman at the time were arrested and are assisting with investigations.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that at about 2:10h on Sunday morning, the 23-year-old security officer who was manning the Bourda Market observed the men standing between Robb Street and North Road acting in a suspicious manner.

Realising something was amiss, he approached the men but as he got closer, the miner allegedly whipped out a handgun and pointed same at the guard who without hesitation discharged several rounds from his service weapon- one of which struck the now injured man.

The miner collapsed a short distance away. An unlicensed .32 pistol with six live matching rounds was retrieved next to the injured man.

The other suspects, a 34-year-old man of Nelson Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara and a 23-year-old of Pike Street, Kitty. The security officer is assisting with the investigation.