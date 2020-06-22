1 new COVID-19 case, recovery recorded

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana has increased by one, bringing the total number of cases up to 184.

This is according to the Ministry of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard today.

A total of 60 new tests were conducted over the past 24 hours. This now brings the total number of coronavirus tests conducted to date at 2,108 of which 1,924 were negative.

Currently, there are 69 active cases in institutional isolation while 24 persons are in quarantine.

There are no patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unity (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

While the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 12, one new recovery has been recorded. This now brings the total number of persons who recovered from the life-threatening disease to 103.