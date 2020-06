Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, Chief Medical Officer, today announced that Guyana has recorded one new COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of cases to 159.

The number of deaths remains at 12.

To date, the total number of persons tested is 1,927 with the number of negative cases being 1,768. Currently ninety- five (95) persons have recovered, fifty- two (52) active cases are in institutional isolation, one (1) patient is in the COVID-19 ICU and twenty-two (22) persons are in institutional quarantine.