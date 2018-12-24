1 injured after SUV slams into house

Forty-two-year-old Orlando Fraser of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on Sunday at about 1:00hr, after he lost control of the red XTrail SUV he was driving and it broke a utility pole before slamming into the verandah of a home at Lot 14 Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara.

Owner of the house, Zubeda Ali, told <<Inews>> that when she was awakened by the crashing sound, she thought a vehicle had been involved in an accident; but as she got out of bed and opened the door leading to the verandah to make enquiries, she realised that the car was right in front of her eyes.

As she looked closer, she saw the driver being lifted out of the vehicle to be taken to the hospital.

She said that, from all indications, the driver might have been drunk, and would have lost control while negotiating the turn.

The vehicle, she added, has been destroyed, and so has her verandah. She said she thanks God that nothing serious had happened, and also is happy to hear that the driver is not in a critical state.

She said the driver has promised to return to look after the damaged property as soon as he has been discharged from the hospital. The police are, however, investigating the incident.