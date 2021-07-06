1 injured after ambulance crashes into utility pole on Lamaha Street

A 24-year-old blood donor attendant attached to the West Demerara Regional Hospital was injured after an ambulance crashed into a utility pole at Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

The incident occurred today at around 09:30hrs between Irvin and Peter Rose Streets.

The ambulance, which was being driven by a 32-year-old man of Plantain Walk, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was proceeding east on the northern side of Lamaha Street, with its sirens on.

The driver said he observed vehicles approaching in the opposite direction and in order to avoid a collision, he swerved north.

In so doing, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the pole.

As a result of the collision, the lamp pole and the ambulance were damaged.

The injured occupant was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was treated and sent away. Investigations are ongoing.