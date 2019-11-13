1 feared dead after boat capsizes along Mazaruni River

A man is feared dead after he went missing when a boat capsized along the Mazaruni River, in the vicinity of Topoco Falls.

The incident occurred on November 11, 2019 at around 16:30hrs.

The missing man has only been identified as Sherwin.

Reports are that Fitzroy Reid, 51, a miner of Stanleytown New Amsterdam, Berbice and his son Fitzroy Reid Jr., 18, of Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice are the owners of the wooden boat which is powered manually by a paddle.

The father and son operate a dredge, and on the day in question, they completed a washdown and were heading to Semang Landing, Middle Mazaruni River.

As they were loading the boat with dredging equipment, they were approached by two men asking for a ride to the same location.

They men were Leon Williams, 54, and Sherwin.

As the men were navigating through Topoco Falls, a turning tide crashed into the boat, causing it to spin several times before it capsized.

All four occupants were thrown overboard. While the men were swimming to shore, Sherwin disappeared.

Searches were made for him by the other occupants but to no avail.

Investigations are ongoing.