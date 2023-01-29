1 dead, several injured after pick-up runs into crowd at Canje

A Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) man is now dead and several others are injured after a car rammed into a group of persons outside a wedding house in Canefield Village, East Canje in the wee hours of today.

Initially, the driver of the motor pick-up had fled the scene but later turned himself, accompanied by his lawyer, into police custody this morning, according to Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus.

The incident occurred sometime around 00:55 hrs on Workshop Street, Canefield Village during which 50-year-old Somdatt Indal called “Fats” of Lot 1178 East Canefield Settlement was killed.

Reports are the pick-up vehicle was stationary facing east on Workshop Street when the driver suddenly drove off at a fast rate of speed during which he collided with several persons standing on the northern side of the street.

As a result of the collision, Daniel Sackichand, 21, of Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice; 11-year-old Dion Kistnen, a student of Canje Secondary School and of Lot 23 Goed Bananen Land, East Canje; and Leon Revon, 34, of Lot 1143 East Canefield were all injured along with Indal.

They were picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where Indal was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Kistnen was admitted to Ward #1 while Sackichand and Reis were admitted to the Accident and Emergency Unit at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. Their conditions are listed as stable.

Indal’s body is presently lying at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.