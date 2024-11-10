1 dead in Mazaruni River mishap

One man is now dead and another is injured following a boat mishap in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Saturday.

Dead is Davenand Williams, a male of Amerindian descent from Kangaruma Village, Middle Mazaruni River.

The incident occurred at about 11:00h at Fish Pond, Middle Mazaruni River. It involved a ‘River Quest’ jet boat which was being captained by Odil Cozier, who was navigating towards Isseneru Village on the right side of the Mazaruni River with four passengers and cargo. At the time, Williams along with a passenger, James McKenzie, were travelling in a wooden boat powered by a 40-HP outboard engine in the opposite direction on the same side of the river.

According to police reports, upon seeing the wooden boat, Cozier attempted to steer the jet boat further to the side. However, the wooden boat unexpectedly turned into the path of the jet boat, causing the wooden boat to capsize, and the two occupants to be thrown into the river.

The passengers in the jet boat managed to pull both McKenzie and Williams from the water and transported them to Issano Landing. However, upon arrival, Williams was pronounced dead by a doctor. His body bore injuries to his face whilst McKenzie received injuries to his legs and upper back.

Investigations continue.

