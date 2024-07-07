1 dead in Mazaruni River boat collision

A collision between two boats in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven, has resulted in the death of one man while six others including two children were rescued.

Dead is Oswald Hudson (Jr.) called “Sadie”, a 29-year-old driver of Lot One First Avenue, Bartica.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 5 at approximately 23:50h in the vicinity of BK Quarries Inc., Mazaruni River.

Hudson was in a boat, driven by his father, along with four other passengers including two minors. They were heading to Bartica from Itaballi Landing.

The other boat was captained by a 29-year-old man and had one occupant, heading from Bartica to Itabailli.

Reports are that the two boats collided head-on and the occupants were flung into the water. Both boats sank due to extensive damage.

Public-spirited individuals used their boats to render assistance, retrieving six persons from the water and taking them to Third Avenue Beach, where other persons provided further assistance and transported the passengers to Bartica Regional Hospital.

However, Oswald Jr. was not recovered and was feared drowned.

But sometime around 17:30h on Saturday, the body of Oswald Jr. was found floating in the vicinity of the Mazaruni Prisons.

It was retrieved and escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital, where Hudson was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined and a gaping wound was seen at the forehead and left knee. It is currently at the Memorial Funeral Home.

