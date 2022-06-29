1 dead, another injured in Mandela Avenue accident

A woman is now dead while a man is seriously injured following an accident which occurred this afternoon along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown – opposite the Wings and Things restaurant.

The man was the rider of a motorcycle with the woman as the pillion rider. The woman has been identified as Odessa Sam while the man is Lennox Wendell Oudkerk.

They were struck down by motor vehicle PSS 7007 which was travelling in the lane heading towards the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that the motorcycle emerged from the other lane by illegally traversing through the 2ft spacing between the median and rode into the path of the other vehicle.

As a result, the rider and pillion rider fell onto the roadway where they received injuries about their bodies.

INews was informed that the woman has died. Investigations are ongoing.