1 dead after speeding, drunken driver crashes car at Mahaica

A 44-year-old female passenger of a motorcar that was being driven by a speeding and intoxicated driver is now dead following an accident which occurred just after midnight today along the Hand-En-Veldt Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Shazie Hoosain of Green Field, ECD.

She was a passenger in motorcar PJJ 485 driven by a 22-year-old man. The other occupants in the vehicle were two teenagers aged 16 and 19.

Police said the motorcar was proceeding east along the roadway, at an alleged fast rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility police. The vehicle eventually crashed into a culvert.

As a result of the impact, the driver and passengers received injuries about their bodies. The accident victims were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where Hoosain was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver as well as the 16-year-old sustained broken bones and were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

Police said breathalyzer tests conducted on the driver provided readings of .186% and .183% – which are above the legal alcohol limit.