1 dead after consuming poisonous substance as cure for Covid-19

Four family members of Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) were recently hospitalised after they consumed a poisonous substance which they believed to be a cure for Covid-19.

One of the family members identified as “Meryl” has since succumbed while the other three have been discharged from the hospital.

Reports indicate that a male relative had died on August 10 and the family believed that it was as a result of Covid-19.

As such, the family had on August 13 consumed a traditional indigenous substance, which they hoped would prevent them from contracting the disease.

Instead, the four relatives fell sick and were taken to the Mahdia Public Hospital. It is unclear how long they were hospitalised and when exactly Meryl died.

When contacted, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Peter Ramotar confirmed that the incident occurred but he could not provide the exact dates of the events.

However, he explained that the first family member who died had subsequently tested negative for Covid-19.

In the case of the death of Meryl, he noted that the lady most likely overdosed. “It’s a tradition with the local indigenous people where they will resort to herbal treatment and the person that died might have overdosed,” the REO said.

A postmortem is expected to be performed on her body.