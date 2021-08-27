1 dead, 3 injured in Buckhall accident

A man is now dead and three others have injured following an accident at Kilometer 33, Buckhall, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The incident occurred on Thursday.

Dead is Gordon Mansfield, a retired court superintendent and current employee of Aurora Gold Mines Inc (AGM).

Reports are that an AGM’s pickup was transporting four persons from the Aurora Gold Mines site to its Buckhall facility when it suffered a blowout.

The victims were taken to the Buckhall facility and later air-dashed to a private city hospital.

Mansfield, who suffered severe head injuries, died while receiving treatment.