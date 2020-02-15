1 dead, 2 others hospitalised after being struck by car on Corentyne Road

A 16-year-old girl died this morning after she and her 14-year-old sister along with another young child were struck by a car on the Corentyne, Berbice, Public Road on Friday.

The accident occurred sometime around 12:15h at Bush Lot Public Road, Corentyne.

Dead is Alyia Mohabir of Number 46 Village, Corentyne. Her sister, 14-year-old Aneela Mohabir, and nine-year-old Rashanie Mohan of Lot 96 Bush Lot Village are both hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The three girls were struck by a car, bearing registration number PXX 5165, driven by a 31-year-old resident of Number 72 Village, Corentyne.

It was reported that Mohan was attempting to cross the road at the time when she was struck. The driver then swerved and hit the two sisters who were on the side path.

The driver told investigators that he saw a school child, who was standing on the southern side of the road, suddenly run across to the opposite side and into the path of his vehicle. He claimed that he applied brakes and pulled left to avoid a collision but failed.

Alyia, who had gone to accompanied her younger sister to school, was rendered unconscious at the scene. She along with the two other girls were taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The 16-year-old who was listed as critical was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where the police said she died around 03:00h today (Saturday, February 15, 2020).

She reportedly had a broken hip and damages to her liver and abdomen. The doctors had declared her brain dead.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Aneela suffered a fracture to her right leg but is listed as stable.

The police said that the driver, who is a doctor, has passed a breathalyser test. He too is currently hospitalised after complaining to officers of feeling unwell.