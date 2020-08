One man is dead while two others are injured following a two-vehicle smash-up at Montrose East Coast Demerara (ECD) earlier this morning.

Based on reports received, the accident occured at about 5:30h and involved a canter and a garbage truck.

It is believed that the canter was driving at a fast rate and slammed into the rear of the garbage truck.

Inews understands that the driver and passenger of the canter were pinned in the vehicle.