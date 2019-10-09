1 dead, 2 critical after allegedly consuming poison

One person has been confirmed dead and two others critical after they reportedly consumed a poisonous substance on Tuesday.

While details are sketchy, it has been confirmed that the three persons were rushed to the Mibicuri Hospital after consuming a poisonous substance.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, resided at First Street Mibicuri and would have succumbed while receiving medical attention. She was reportedly married and had two children.

Meanwhile, reports are that a farmer, also of Station Street, Mibicuri, and his wife consumed the poisonous substance.

They are listed in a critical condition.