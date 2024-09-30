1 dead, 1 injured in Rockstone Trail accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are probing a Fatal Incident that occurred on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at about 15:35 hours on the Rockstone Trail (about 10 minutes in from Rockstone Junction), involving motorcar PJJ 9024, a Toyota 212, driven by Kenrick Johnson of 1041 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden and occupant, 38-year-old Julie Higgins of One Koker Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden, who died in the incident.

Enquiries reveal that the motorcar PJJ 9024, driven by Kenrick Johnson, was proceeding west along the southern side of the trail at a high speed. After negotiating a left bend, the driver lost control and the vehicle toppled several times before coming to a halt. The occupant, 38-year-old Julie Higgins, was thrown from the vehicle and was found lying motionless some distance away the vehicle.

Both the driver and occupant were assisted by public-spirited persons and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex. Upon examination by the doctor on duty, 38-year-old Julie Higgins was pronounced dead on arrival, while the driver remained for observation due to injuries to his left shoulder and body pains.

The body of the deceased was transferred to Jestso Funeral Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver showed no trace of alcohol. He remains in police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

