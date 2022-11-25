1 dead, 1 injured after concrete tank explodes at Leeds Village

One person is now dead while another is injured after a tank they were cleaning exploded at around 09:30h today at Leeds Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is 52-year-old Oliver France while 25-year-old Jamal Rose has been injured.

Reports are that the duo was hired by Onika Thompson to clean the concrete tank. During the process of doing so, it allegedly exploded.

France died on his way to the hospital while Rose is currently receiving treatment at the Skeldon Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.