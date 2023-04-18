1 dead, 1 injured after car topples

A taxi driver is now dead while another man is battling for his life after the car in which they were travelling crashed in the vicinity of Hauraruni along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The dead man has been identified as Alvin Dubar, 48, of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), while the injured man was only identified as “Super Cat”.

Based on reports received, the now-dead man had visited his sister at Dora, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, and was returning home when one of the front tyres suffered a blowout. This resulted in Dubar losing control of the motor car, which subsequently crashed into the barranca and toppled several times before coming to a halt.

This publication understands that neither of the men was wearing their seatbelt. As a result, Dubar crashed through the windscreen and landed in a clump of bushes. He reportedly died on the spot.

Dubar reportedly lost his mother about three weeks ago. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and other relatives.

The Police are continuing their investigations.

