1 dead, 1 critical in Berbice accident

A motorcyclist is now dead after he crashed head-on into a concrete pillar and iron bars which form an arch across the road at the entrance to New Amsterdam.

Dead is 19-year-old Vishan Ramphal of Campbell Street, Belvedere, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

Injured is pillion rider Renita Prechand, 18, of Williamsburg, Corentyne.

Police say the couple was riding motorcycle CJ 4962 when they crashed into the arch this morning.

According to the police, the motorcycle was proceeding north on the eastern lane at a fast rate of speed when motorcar bearing registration number PJJ 3534 collided with the motorcycle, causing the rider and pillion rider to be flung into the air and subsequently crash into the concrete arch block.

They were picked up in unconscious conditions and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where Ramphal was pronounced dead on arrival and Prechand was later transfer to the Georgetown Public Hospital suffering from a broken right leg and arm.

When police arrived at the scene, the two injured persons were lying on the road by the arch.

The motorcycle was 26 meters away and the helmet was a further 27 meters away, indicating the speed at which the bike was going.

At the scene police found a car light and a lug nut belonging to the car which reportedly fled the scene after the accident.

The registration plate number was engraved on the light.

Investigations are continuing.