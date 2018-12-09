1 dead, 1 critical following ECD accident

An unidentified man was on Saturday evening killed while his friend is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a motor jeep on the Ogle Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Based on reports received, the driver of motor jeep, PGG 8844 driven by a Campbellville, Georgetown resident was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road and in the vicinity of Ogle, ECD, he indicated that he has intentions of making a right turn but while doing so, the motorcycle collided with vehicle.

As a result of the impact, Harris and the unidentified pillion rider both fell unto the roadway thus receiving severe injuries.

The two men were picked up and rushed to GPHC where pillion rider was pronounced dead on arrival. Harris was treated and is said to be in a critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor jeep and it proved that he had no trace of alcohol in his system. Nevertheless, he was arrested and is assisting with the investigations.