1 dead, 1 critical after car slams into parked lorry

One man is dead while a woman was listed in a serious condition after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a park lorry along Princes Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown earlier today.

The dead man has been identified as 35-year-old Trevon Butters (no address provided) and the injured woman is 25-year-old Natasha Sobers of Wales, West Bank Demerara.

Based on reports received, the motorcar bearing registration number PNN 8969 was driving along Princes Street at a fast rate of speed and while in the vicinity of the City Police Outpost, the driver lost control and slammed into the rear of a motor lorry with registration plates GFF 9764 owned by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council.

As a result, the motorcar reportedly spun several times before it came to a halt. Both Butters and Sobers sustained injuries as a result of the collision. Sobers was pulled from the wreckage in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital while the driver was pinned in his seat.

The members of the Guyana Fire Service were summoned to the scene where they removed the body of Butters. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sobers remains in a critical state at the medical facility.

The police are continuing their investigation into the accident.