1 critical as Guyana’s COVID-19 cases remain at 67

The number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana remains at 67, the Ministry of Public Health announced today.

The death toll stands at 7.

Meanwhile, 17 persons are in institutional quarantine while 50 are in isolation. There are three persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, one of whom is listed as critical.

Of the 67 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 persons have contracted the virus right here in Guyana.

Caretaker Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence noted that Guyana’s 7 deaths out of 67 cases represent 10.4% which is much higher than the death rate of COVID-19 presented by WHO that stands at 2-4%.