1 charged for severe beating of Mabura man

Romel Vieira also called “Rasta man” was charged for the severe beating of Mabura resident, Cliff Williams which occurred on Friday last.

The accused, who allegedly confessed to Police, made his appearance before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrates Court earlier today to answer to a charge of felonious wounding.

He was remanded to prison until February 25, 2019. It was reported that 50-year-old Williams was attacked by a group of men at Mabura, Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

According to Police, the victim of Lot 47 Miles, Mabura and the alleged perpetrators are known to each other, and would usually argue from time to time due to misunderstandings.

It was reported that the men were at Vieira’s shop at Mabura consuming alcohol when the victim started to argue with him and another suspect.

A fight ensued and it is alleged that the four men dealt several cuffs and kicks to Williams causing his right foot and left hand to break and his fingers to be fractured.

The suspects then fled the scene, while the victim was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where he was admitted. The suspect was later arrested and charged.