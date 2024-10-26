1 bandit killed, another injured in failed robbery at Port Mourant Market

A suspected bandit is now dead and his accomplice is injured after they attacked a jeweller at the Port Mourant Market in Region Six this morning.

The dead man is yet to be identified.

Based on information reaching this publication, two men, one armed with a cutlass and the other with a handgun, attacked a jeweller at the Port Mourant Market on Saturday and took away all of the jewellery he had on sale.

At the time, Daniel Dass and his employee were at the jewellery stand when a man brandishing a cutlass approached them and ordered them to lie on the floor. The worker was hit with the weapon.

Eyewitnesses say they thought the bandit was operating alone at the time.

But after the suspect emptied the glass case and put the loot into his bag, public-spirited persons attacked him. It was at this point that his accomplice fired two shots, hitting one of the rescuers’ in his foot and thigh.

Despite being shot twice, the injured rescuer, who was also armed with a cutlass, chopped the first suspect who had the loot before turning his attention to the gunman. The shooter too was dealt several chops, causing him to fall to the ground. At this point, other public-spirited persons pounced on the armed suspect.

Meanwhile, his injured accomplice managed to escape but not before dropping the bag with the loot.

The gunman then escaped as well but was chased by persons through several streets of Port Mourant. The suspect made it about 300 meters away before collapsing near the construction site of the oil and gas campus.

The injured helper, who was shot twice, was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital.

Police were summoned to the scene and then escorted the injured bandit to the hospital, where he subsequently died. His accomplice is still on the run.

