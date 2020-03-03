1 arrested following discovery of ganja in Charlestown

One person is now in custody of ranks of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) following the discovery of a quantity of ganja in a clump of bushes in an abandoned yard at Howes Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

The discovery was made on Tuesday morning and ranks are working on the theory that the illegal drugs might have been transported from Berbice to the city. However, the two parcels were weighed and amounted to 14.2 kilograms.

CANU will continue to tighten its grip on Narcotic distributors throughout the Country.