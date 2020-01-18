1 arrested after robbing females of cash, jewellery

One man is now in police custody after he and another allegedly robbed two females of a quantity of cash and jewellery in the wee hours of today (Saturday, January 18, 2020).

The incident occurred on Saffron Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, sometime around 01:30h.

According to reports, the two females were walking through the street, heading home when they were confronted by two unmasked bandits, one armed with a cutlass. The men relieved the women of their jewellery and a handbag which contained $100,000 cash before escaping.

The police were informed and a patrol vehicle that was nearby responded. They were given descriptions of the two perpetrators and gave chase after them. The ranks managed to apprehend one suspect, who fit the description proved by the victims and he was later positively identified as one of the bandits.

He is presently in police custody assisting with investigations as police continue to hunt for his accomplice.