1 arrested after police find air gun at Grove, EBD

While on patrol duties in the wee hours of today, police ranks from Regional Police Division 4B arrested a young man after he was observed disposing of an item which turned out to be an air gun.

The discovery was made at around 02:30 hrs in the vicinity of Bliss Sports Bar, which is located at ‘Second Bridge’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

According to the police, the ranks observed a group of men standing on the roadway.

On seeing the Police, the men walked off, one of whom was acting suspiciously. The Police observed this individual walking to a nearby garbage bin, taking out an object from the waist of his pants and throwing the object into the bin.

One of the ranks approached the suspicious man (name withheld), who said he was a 23-year-old construction worker. A search was conducted in the garbage bin in his presence and the Police found one black metal object suspected to be a Firearm (air gun).

The Police told him of the allegation, and he remained silent. He was arrested, escorted to the Golden Grove police station, and placed into custody.