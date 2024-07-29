$1.8M in cash, jewellery stolen as armed bandits invade Lima Sands home; neighbour shot

A Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast businessman and his family were last evening attacked and robbed by four bandits armed with guns.

Their neighbour was also shot and had to seek medical attention.

Seunarine Terbani, 38, operates a supermarket from his home. At around 20:00hrs, he was in the process of restocking the fridge when four men rushed into the yard.

At the time, his wife was at the counter while his children were upstairs.

Terbani said the bandits began to attack his wife but he told them to leave her alone, and as such, they turned their attention on him.

The businessman said he was badly beaten by the men, who wasted no time in ransacking their home.

In total, he said the family was robbed of about $1.8 million in cash and jewellery.

Meanwhile, as the bandits were making their escape, a neighbour – who heard the commotion – had come out of his yard and shouted at the perpetrators.

However, one of the assailants discharged two shots in his direction, one of which struck him in the abdomen.

