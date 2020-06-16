$1.6M in ‘relief grants’ given to 12 small businesses

Small businesses in Guyana, have begun receiving grants as part of the government’s Small Business Relief Grants and Services initiative.

At a simple ceremony at the Small Business Bureau on Monday, the owners of 12 businesses received cheques totaling $1.6 million, to assist the businesses during this period.

The relief support is intended to strengthen and sustain small businesses through the provision of relief grants, training, and development support. Another set of businesses will receive relief grant cheques on Friday.

In handing over the cheques, caretaker Minister of Business, Haimraj Rajkumar, told the business people, that the government understands the challenges being faced by small businesses at this time.

Rajkumar said, while he understands that the grants may not treat with the full scope of their challenges, it is a gesture from the government to offer some type of support. The minister urged the businesses to use the funds for the purpose for which they were intended.

Also present at the distribution were Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Business, Karen Vansluytman-Corbin, and CEO of the Small Business Bureau, Dr. Lowell Porter.