$1.5B approved for training, scholarship opportunities for public servants in 2019

The sum of $1.5Billion was approved in the National Assembly today for the training of public servants including the awarding of scholarships.

Defending the approved amount, Minister of Public Service, Dr Rupert Roopnaraine explained that the training opportunities vary in several field of studies including: “Soil mechanics, Counselling studies (Masters of Science, MSc), Mathematics Masters, Masters in Criminology, Degree of Masters of Science and Integrated Petroleum Geoscience, MSc in Computer Forensics, master of Science and Cyber Security, MSC in Big Data Analytics, Museum Studies, Oil and Gas Management, Cyber Security and Management.”

During his 2019 Budget presentation, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan noted that the government is cognisant of the effectiveness of public service delivery for the strength of national institutions, the efficiency of its systems and practice of sound public financial management.

“We recognise that no public administration can function effectively without competent leadership and technical proficiency. As such, we will continue to prioritise improving tax administration, strengthening results-based budgeting and capacity building. This is in an effort to ensure more effective use of monitoring and evaluation tools to achieve performance results and value for money, amongst other initiatives. Our own tools for monitoring and evaluation at the macro-level include the Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability the Public Investment Management Assessment and the Tax Administration Diagnostic Assessment Tool,” Minister Jordan said.