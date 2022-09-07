$11.8B in contracts signed for construction of Schoonord to Crane 4-lane highway

Just over $11.8 billion in contracts for the construction of the Schoonord, West Bank Demerara to Crane, West Coast Demerara four-lane highway were signed earlier today at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Present were Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Andre Ally; Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Dr. Emanuel Cummings; Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves; CHPA Director of Projects, Omar Narine; and Deputy Director, Intakab Indarjeet.

Greaves in outlining the project scope stated that the highway features 4.1 kilometres of a dual carriageway reinforced concrete road with an emergency lane and medians.

Works also include the rehabilitation of 2.4 kilometres of roadways and the construction of 2 roundabouts, 11 reinforced concrete box culverts, 36 pre-stressed bridges, and road signage and markings.

The Chairman of the Board underscored the importance of the project, as it will ease traffic congestion for thousands of Region Three commuters and improve access to housing schemes along the route.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal further stated that the project will energise economic activities in the region by creating job opportunities, aiding the expansion of the agriculture industry and processing facilities and the construction of industrial complexes such as the Wales Development Project and the multi-billion-dollar ‘Port of Vreed-en-Hoop’. (MOH&W)