𝐎𝐏𝐑 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐚

0

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force: 

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is looking into a complaint against a member of the Guyana Police Force stationed at the Mabaruma Police Station. This unfortunate occurrence, which has made rounds on social media, stemmed from an incident where the Police officer allegedly scolded two minors who are his cousins and live with him and his mother in Hosororo Village, Region #1.

Investigators from the Office of Professional Responsibility have contacted the victims’ relatives as the investigation continues. The Police rank involved is also being questioned.

---

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR