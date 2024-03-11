𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐬 ‘𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬’ 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐰 𝐄𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

A two-day Women in Law Enforcement Summit was opened on Monday at the Officers’ Training Centre, under the theme “Inspiring Inclusion, Advancing Women in Law Enforcement” which reflects a shared vision where diversity thrives and women are not only active participants but leaders in building safer and more secure communities.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, Calvin Brutus, in his address, lauded the “incredible strides” made by women in law enforcement while recognising that they are the embodiment of strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the safety of our citizens.

“We stand here today, recognising with immense pride the incredible strides women have made in law enforcement. From the pioneering detectives who shattered glass ceilings with their relentless pursuit of justice to the patrol officers who bravely serve on the front lines, your dedication and courage are an inspiration. You are the embodiment of strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the safety of our citizens.”

He noted, however, that the journey towards true inclusion is far from over and while statistics tell us a sobering story, women remain underrepresented in leadership positions within law enforcement agencies. According to Brutrus, this not only hinders the potential of a talented pool of officers, but it also weakens the fabric of community trust and undermines the effectiveness of policing itself.

He posited that a diverse force that reflects the communities it serves fosters greater understanding and collaboration, ultimately leading to a safer environment for all.

This summit, a powerful collaboration between the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, signifies a commitment to change.

This he added, is a testament to the understanding that true progress requires a multi-pronged approach, one that fosters inclusion from within law enforcement and builds bridges with the communities we serve.

“Over the next few days, we will delve into critical topics that hold the key to unlocking the full potential of women in law enforcement…We will explore concrete strategies to dismantle unconscious bias in promotion processes. This includes implementing fair and transparent evaluation procedures, utilizing blind selection panels, and creating opportunities for targeted training programmes focused on leadership development for women,” he added.

“Let’s create clear pathways for women to reach leadership roles, shattering the glass ceiling that has held them back for too long.”

