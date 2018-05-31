“Zipper” further remanded on charge of trafficking cocaine

Andre “Zipper” Gomes was on Thursday further remanded to prison by Magistrate Leron Daly after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Attorney for Gomes, Mark Waldron said that he and is client are ready to begin prosecution after receiving submissions.

Gomes, 57, of Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, was arraigned on a charge of trafficking cocaine after a search was carried out at his residence where a quantity of narcotics (992 grams of cocaine); a quantity of cash, jewellery and other valuables were reportedly seized.

Attorney Waldron told the court that the cocaine was not found at his client’s premises, but in an alleyway next to the house.

However, CANU Prosecutor Konyo Thompson told the court that eyewitness accounts indicated otherwise. She noted, too, that no special reason was given to the court for Gomes to be released on bail.

The matter was adjourned until June 18, 2018.