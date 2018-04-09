Zinc thief before Court again, jailed for stealing water pump

A man who was previously fined for stealing a zinc sheet from the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) Sports Complex building found himself before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yet again; this time charged for stealing a water pump.

Andrew Arjune, 30, admitted to stealing the water pump valued $200,000 property of Doonauth Lalta from the Kitty Seawall on April 5 2018 when the charge was read to him by City Magistrate Judy Latchman.

According to Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore, the defendant was seen by Police ranks walking along Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, with the pump on his shoulder and as a result he was stopped and questioned.

Further investigations carried out revealed that the pump was stolen from a contractor doing work at Vlissengen Road.

The man was called in and the pump was positively identified as well as the defendant.

As such Arjune was told of the offence, arrested and later charged with the crime.

After reminding Magistrate Latchman that he was previously charged, the defendant proceeded to beg for mercy.

In the previous charge, Arjune had also admitted to stealing the galvanized zinc on February 28 2018 at Thomas Lands, Georgetown. He received a $30,000 fine for that offence.

In handing down the sentence, Magistrate Latchman told the defendant that he needs to see that his actions are wrong.

She then sentenced him to spend the next 18 months in prison.