Zeeburg fisherman charged with break and enter, larceny

A 27-year-old fisherman, Vishal Jones of Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara pleaded not guilty to a charge of break and enter and larceny on Wednesday morning when he faced Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The police are alleging that Jones broke and entered the dwelling house of complainant, Michelle Michcado, located in George Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, between October 25, 2017 and November 1, 2017, therein stealing building materials and clothing, among other items, totalling $559,000 in value.

Jones initially pleaded guilty with explanation and stated, inter alia, that he was innocent and the he has no knowledge of the charge at hand. After hearing his explanation the Magistrate changed his plea to not guilty.

Bail was set to the sum of $50,000 and the case will be called again on November 27, 2017, for hearing.