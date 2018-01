A 16-year old male from Georgetown was this afternoon remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for his alleged sexual activity with a male relative who was reportedly seven year old at the time. Due to the nature of the crime and the ages involved, the matter was heard in-camera.

Inews, however, understands the incident was said to have occurred within the month of January 2017. The accused youth will make his next court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on January 26.