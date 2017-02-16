Young mother in custody over discovery of cocaine, cannabis during search at shop

A mother of one whose reputed husband was recently incarcerated for drug possession, was herself this morning arrested in her shop located at Atlantic Ville, ECD, for a similar offence, according to a statement from the Guyana Police Force.

Police ranks acting on information, went to the twenty three-year old suspect’s shop about 09:40h and in her presence carried out a search and found a small quantity of cannabis and cocaine, packaged in zip-lock bags.